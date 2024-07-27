Cambridge International decides not to award marks in leaked A-level maths paper

ISLAMABAD – Cambridge International Education has decided not to award marks to Pakistani students in A-level mathematics paper, which leaked online in May earlier this year.

The CIE has issued a report on the leak of the A-level paper in Pakistan on May 2, 2024. It said the students will be given marks in the subject on the basis of their performance in other maths papers.

It said that fair marks will be awarded to the students, adding that those who want to retake the maths paper can appear in exams in November 2024. The Cambridge said it will not charge any fee for retake of maths paper.

On May 3, the Cambridge International launched an investigation into the alleged leak of the mathematics paper of A-level online before the exam day.

The development comes after social media users claimed that the A-Level Mathematics 9709 Paper 12 had been leaked online prior to the examination scheduled for May 2, 2024.

Students and their parents had also raised concerns over the reports, stating that it would damage the transparency and integrity of the exams. They had also demanded an investigation into the matter.

Keeping in view the concerns of the parents, the CIE issued a statement, saying: “We are looking into concerns raised about a potential paper leakage on 02 May 2024 for AS Level Mathematics 9709 Paper 12”.

It added that matter is being investigated, and Cambridge and the British Council are in close communication.