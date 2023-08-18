Cambridge to hold retake A-Levels exam in October, confirms Pakistan official

ISLAMABAD – A retake exam will be held by Cambridge in October, where students can appear for its subjects or components which were missed due to law and order situation on 10th, 11thand 12th May, 2023, the government announced on Friday.
A meeting was held in Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT), participated by Ms. Uzma Yousaf, Country Director, Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE), Ms. Maria Rehman, Director British Council, Executive Director IBCC, Chairman FBISE, and Heads of various Private Schools.
It was aimed to address the concerns raised by students and parents in the wake of unexpected grades in A, and AS level exams 2023.
Cambridge will not charge any fee for the conduct of such exams.
British Council will provide a reduced cost plan of logistics. Re-evaluation and Re-assessment of individual cases will be carried out, where enormous difference is found to have been noticed between school assessed grades and Cambridge assessment grades.
Schools will submit requests of re-evaluation & re-assessment to Cambridge, & the schools will bear 80% of the cost of such requests. However, 20% cost would be borne by the parents. If as a consequence of such re-evaluation Grades are changed, entire fee will be reimbursed.
The ministry will hold meetings with Vice Chancellors of renowned universities to provide flexibility in their admission to schools.
The Ministry will also coordinate with provincial governments to initiate similar measures by them.
A complaints redressal mechanism is also being setup under Private Institution Education Regulatory Authority (PIERA) in Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training to keep track of unresolved complaints.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 18, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|304.15
|Euro
|EUR
|326.5
|329.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382.3
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.2
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|770.83
|778.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.05
|37.4
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|942.2
|951.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.52
|63.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|80.2
|81
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.49
|332.99
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs176,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,249.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.