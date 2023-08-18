World Squash Federation rejects Egypt's objection declaring Hamza Khan world champion

The World Squash Federation (WSF) has rejected Egypt's objection, declaring the age of world champion Hamza Khan to be correct.

The World Squash Federation says that there is no evidence of Hamza Khan's age being different, Hamza Khan has always registered with the same date of birth in every event.

According to the World Squash Federation, there is no medical method of checking age that has no room for error.

Furthermore, WSF informing the squash federations of Egypt and Pakistan of the decision declared Hamza Khan as World Champion.

On 23rd July, Hamza Khan won the World Squash Championship 2023 by defeating Muhammad Zakaria of Egypt.

The Egypt Squash Federation objected to Hamza Khan's age and demanded an investigation from the World Squash Federation on which global body investigated the matter and disposed of Egypt's request and rejected the objection.

As part of their complaint against Pakistan's Hamza Khan, the Egypt Squash Federation lodged a protest.

In the World Junior Squash Championship final, Hamza Khan defeated Muhammad Zakaria of Egypt to break Pakistan's 37-year championship drought.

The World Squash Federation at that time stated that they authenticate the age after viewing all the documentation, such passports and Squash Personal Identification Numbers (SPIN), before permitting any player to compete.

Egypt Squash Federation asserted that Hamza Khan is over-age and not under-19.



Hamza Khan was born in November 2005, thus he hasn't even turned 18 yet, according to the official records.