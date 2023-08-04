COAS Asim Munir meets World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir met World Junior Squash Champion Mohammad Hamza Khan at GHQ on Friday.

The ISPR, in a statement, said COAS congratulated the young champion for his outstanding achievement bringing honour for the country.

“Talents like you make us all proud and your great achievement also underscores the great potential that this nation has”, COAS remarked.

Gen Asim Munir also said, “Army will continue to support the young talent and promised to provide him full support in academic pursuit and sports.”

COAS emphasised, “our youth is the future of this country and with focus, dedication and hard work there is nothing that Pakistan cannot accomplish”.