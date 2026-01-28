Kitaas Hosts Unfpa Country Representative At City Campus

ISLAMABAD – The Khaldunia Institute of Technology and Applied Sciences (KITAAS) hosted Dr Luay Shabaneh, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Country Representative in Pakistan, at its City Campus on Wednesday.

Dr Shabaneh, accompanied by members of his team, was received by Prof. Dr Mohammad Nizamuddin, chairperson of the Nizam Foundation, along with senior officials of the institution.

During the meeting, Prof. Nizamuddin briefed the UNFPA delegation on the Foundation’s academic vision and ongoing initiatives, including the KITAAS project, the planned degree-awarding KITAAS University, and a proposed Centre of Excellence in Population, Education and Development Studies at the institute.

The UNFPA representative later toured KITAAS laboratories and academic facilities, where he was informed about teaching and research activities. He also interacted with faculty members and administrative staff and addressed students in a separate session.

Speaking to students, Dr. Shabaneh highlighted the importance of social responsibility, sustainable development and informed population planning, stressing the role of young people in addressing Pakistan’s development challenges. His remarks prompted discussion on demographic trends and their implications for education and economic growth.

Dr. Shabaneh appreciated Prof. Nizamuddin’s efforts in promoting higher education and acknowledged the institution’s focus on academic planning and long-term development.

The visit was described by KITAAS officials as a step towards strengthening engagement with national and international organisations working in the areas of population, education and development.