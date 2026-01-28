Nishat Group, Hyundai launch N-SPRINT engine oil range

LAHORE – Nishat Group, through its automotive venture, Hyundai Nishat Motors (Private) Limited, in collaboration with Idemitsu Lube Pakistan (Private) Limited, has launched N-SPRINT, a new range of genuine engine oils designed to meet the needs of vehicle owners across Pakistan.

The launch event was held in Lahore on January 28, where senior executives from Nishat Group, Hyundai Nishat Motors and Idemitsu Lube Pakistan introduced the product line to media representatives, stakeholders and authorised dealers.

According to the company, N-SPRINT is a fully synthetic, high-performance engine oil range designed to provide engine protection, fuel efficiency and sustained cleanliness under local driving and fuel conditions. The products meet international specifications, including API SP, CI-4 and ILSAC GF-6A, and are formulated to comply with original equipment manufacturer requirements.

The N-SPRINT range has been introduced in four grades: 0W-20 SP, 0W-30 SP, 5W-30 SP, and 15W-40 CI-4. The engine oils are available in one-litre and four-litre packs and will be sold through authorised Hyundai dealerships nationwide.

Speaking at the launch, Hyundai Nishat Motors Chief Operating Officer Sohail Nawaz said the growing diversity of vehicles in Pakistan’s automotive market had created demand for reliable and genuine engine oil solutions suited to different technologies and operating conditions. He said the company aimed to offer consumers a product that would protect the engine and ensure long-term reliability.

The collaboration combines Nishat Group’s local market presence with Idemitsu’s lubricant technology. Idemitsu, a Japanese energy company with over a century of experience, supplies lubricants to several automobile manufacturers globally and operates locally through Idemitsu Lube Pakistan.

Company officials said the launch of N-SPRINT reflected Nishat Group’s focus on quality and customer confidence. Plans are also under consideration to expand the product’s availability to the broader retail market.