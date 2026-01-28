Punjab information minister declares Data Darbar manhole incident fake

LAHORE – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has termed the incident of a mother and daughter falling into an open manhole in front of Lahore’s Data Darbar as false.

She declared the reports about a woman named Saadia and her three-month-old daughter falling into an open manhole near Bhati Gate’s Bird Market as fake.

In her statement, Azma said that Rescue 1122 personnel once again demonstrated their vigilance and took timely action, which revealed that the news of the mother and daughter drowning was “fake.”

She said rescue teams were immediately mobilized and the administration also reached the spot. Driven by the sacred mission of saving lives, special rescue teams and divers arrived at the scene within minutes.

Azma Bokhari added that a major search operation was conducted by Rescue 1122 Punjab near Lahore’s Data Darbar, and rescue officials stated that it was technically impossible for a human to drown in the identified sewer hole.

Meanwhile, Lahore’s local administration said that the sewer line was inspected, and after thorough efforts, it was confirmed that no incident had occurred there.