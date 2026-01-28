Latest

Pregnant woman allegedly set ablaze by in-laws in Ferozewala dies

By Web Desk
6:39 pm | Jan 28, 2026
Pregnant Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze By In Laws In Ferozewala Dies

FEROZEWALA – A five-month pregnant woman, who was allegedly set on fire by her in-laws in Ferozewala, has died.

According to police, the woman suffered burns to 70 percent of her face, arms, and body. Swift action was taken, and the nominated suspect — her mother-in-law — has been arrested.

Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority, Hina Parvez Butt, has sought a detailed report from the DPO Sheikhupura.

Hina Parvez Butt stated that violence against women will not be tolerated under any circumstances, adding that setting a pregnant woman on fire is an act of extreme brutality and the perpetrators deserve no leniency.

She further said that the affected family will be provided with full legal assistance.

