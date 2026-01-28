Mitchell Marsh admits surprise at Pakistan’s cold weather ahead of T20I series

LAHORE – Australian cricket team captain Mitchell Marsh, who is currently on a tour of Pakistan, has admitted that he did not expect the weather to be so cold in the country and therefore did not bring enough warm clothing with him.

The T20I series between Pakistan and Australia will be played from January 29 to February 1 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The series is considered an important opportunity for both Pakistan and Australia to prepare ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

After arriving in Lahore for the series, Australian captain Mitchell Marsh expressed confidence in his team’s full preparation for the T20 series against Pakistan while speaking at a press conference.

Marsh said the series is extremely important for both teams in terms of World Cup preparations. He added that most of the Australian squad had been training and spending time together in Dubai for the past four days.

He said that due to commitments in the Big Bash League, some players arrived a little late, but the team is fully prepared and looking forward to an exciting series.

Due to workload management, Australia will be without key players such as Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, and Glenn Maxwell for the series against Pakistan.

However, Mitchell Marsh clarified that the players who are not part of this series are preparing to rejoin the squad ahead of the World Cup.

During this important tour of Pakistan, the Australian team is also facing challenging weather conditions, which surprised Mitchell Marsh.

The Australian captain admitted that he did not realize it would be so cold in Pakistan, which is why he did not pack sufficient warm clothing.

“I must admit that I didn’t pack many warm clothes. I had no idea it gets this cold in Pakistan, but I’ll keep this in mind for the future,” Marsh said.