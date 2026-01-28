Woman, daughter fall into open manhole in Lahore

LAHORE – A mother and daughter fell into an open manhole near the main gate of Data Darbar and a rescue operation is currently underway to locate them.

According to reports, Rescue 1122 received a call reporting that a woman and her daughter had fallen into a manhole (sewer) near Bhatti Gate, close to the main gate of Data Darbar.

Emergency vehicles were immediately dispatched to the scene.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the caller reported that a woman had fallen into the manhole along with her daughter, following which teams were sent to begin the search operation.

Rescue sources said that the authorities had dug manholes during work in Bird Market. The mother and daughter were passing near Bird Market when, due to inadequate lighting, the manhole was not visible, and they accidentally fell into it.