Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz resign from PTI political committee

ISLAMABAD – Former opposition leader Omar Ayub and PTI leader Shibli Faraz have resigned from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Political Committee.

According to reports, former opposition leader Omar Ayub issued a statement on social media platform X, saying that he has excused himself from participating in the PTI Political Committee.

Omar Ayub wrote that due to his legal and political commitments, it is not possible for him to play an active role in the Political Committee. He added that membership of the committee should be limited to current office-bearers only.

In his message, he stated that he was, is, and will remain a worker of Imran Khan.

The PTI leader also recommended the inclusion of opposition leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai in the Political Committee.

Similarly, Shibli Faraz also stepped down from the Political Committee and declined to be part of it.

Sources said that both leaders sent their resignations to PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and suggested that only current office-holders should be included in the Political Committee.