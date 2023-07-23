Pakistan lifts World Junior Squash Championship trophy after 37 years

MELBOURNE – In a triumphant return to the world squash stage, Pakistan celebrated a remarkable victory on Sunday as young talent Hamza Khan made an impressive comeback to secure the World Junior Championship title in Melbourne, defeating Egypt’s Mohamed Zakaria.
In a tense and thrilling final match, Khan emerged victorious with a 3-1 scoreline (10-12, 14-12, 11-3, 11-6) over Zakaria, claiming the coveted championship. This achievement marked a historic moment for Pakistan, as it was their first World Junior Squash title in almost four decades. The last Pakistani player to lift this prestigious trophy was Jansher Khan, who accomplished the feat 37 years ago in 1986.
???? "Pakistani Squash is back!"— World Squash (@WorldSquash) July 23, 2023
Here's the moment ???????? Hamza Khan ended Pakistan's 37-year wait for a WSF World Junior Squash Champion title ????#WSFjuniors @paksquash @squashAUS pic.twitter.com/h7K50hAVjH
The final clash between Hamza and Zakaria was an intense spectacle, particularly in the first two games, which both ended in tiebreakers. Despite Zakaria initially taking the lead in the second game with a 12-10 score lasting 26 minutes, Hamza displayed resilience and skill, denying Zakaria two crucial game points and eventually leveling the match with a 14-12 win.
However, the following two games showcased a different story altogether, with Hamza dominating the court. He convincingly secured the third game with a score of 11-3 in just 6 minutes, and then continued his momentum to win the fourth game with a score of 11-6, clinching the championship with a final 3-1 triumph.
In the semi-finals, Hamza faced a tough challenge from French player Melvil Scianimanico, who fought back from being two games and match point down. Yet, Hamza showcased his tenacity and skill, emerging victorious in the deciding game and securing his spot in the World Junior Squash Championship final.
Overall, it was an extraordinary performance by Hamza Khan, signaling a promising future for Pakistan’s squash on the global stage.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 23 , 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|323
|326
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|323
|326
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
