Hamza Khan advances to World Junior Squash Championship final

Hamza Khan made history on Saturday as he secured his place in the World Junior Squash Championship final in Melbourne, becoming the first Pakistani player to reach this stage in 15 years.

In a gripping match, French player Melvil Scianimanico made a remarkable comeback from being two games and a match ball down, but Hamza demonstrated his resilience and ultimately emerged victorious in the deciding game, securing his spot in the final. The final scoreline of the intense match was 11-8, 11-4, 10-12, 9-11, and 13-11 in favor of Hamza.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Pakistani squash, as Hamza is the first player from Pakistan to reach the event’s final since Aamir Atlas in 2008.

Earlier in the tournament, Hamza showcased his skill and determination in the quarter-finals, defeating Malaysia’s Joachim Chuah with a score of 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, and 12-10 to secure his place in the top four.

Hamza’s journey to the semi-finals was hard-fought, including a closely contested match in the pre-quarter-finals against Colombia’s Santamaria, which he won 3-2.

In the round of 16, Hamza had a dominant performance against Netherlands’ Samuel Grates, defeating him with a convincing score of 12-10, 11-6, 11-3, and 11-7.

On the other hand, another Pakistani player, Huzaifa Khan, faced a tough challenge and was eliminated from the final race by USA’s Rishi Srivastava in an intense five-set match. Despite a valiant effort from Huzaifa, Rishi’s determination prevailed, securing his place in the pre-quarter-final.

It’s worth noting that three Pakistani players, Hamza Khan, Moeen-ud-din, and Huzaifa Ibrahim Khan, were sent to participate in the championship, showcasing Pakistan’s growing presence in the sport.

Last year’s edition saw Hamza reach the semi-finals, where he faced defeat against England’s Finnlay Withington, while Huzaifa boasts the accolade of being the former Asian number one in the junior category, highlighting the talent and potential of Pakistani squash players on the international stage.