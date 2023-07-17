Pakistan start first-innings reply as Sri Lanka all-out for 312

GALLE – Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed showed impressive skills as they dismissed Sri Lanka for 312 runs on day two of the first Test of the two-match Test series in Galle on Monday.

Dhananjaya de Silva, who smashed first century of the series, was removed by Naseem Shah at 122, restricting it from building a big total for his side against the Team Green. He took two wickets in today’s early session as he also sent Prabath Jayasuriya to packing.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed dismissed Mendis and Kasun Rajitha as his bowling spells left Sri Lankan players helpless.

Pakistan have resumed their first-inning after the break and they have lost a key wicket of Imamul Haq in early overs. At the time of filing the story, Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafiq are present on the crease.

On Day 1, Shaheen Shah Afridi demonstrated what Pakistan missed in red-ball cricket in the past 12 months when he accounted for the top three Sri Lanka batters before half-centuries by Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews saved the home side’s blushes on a rain-truncated day one of the Galle Test on Sunday.

Shaheen dismissed opener Nishan Madushka with his eighth ball in the comeback Test to become the fourth fastest Pakistan fast bowler to complete century of wickets. He then quickly picked up the wickets of Kusal Mendis (12) and Dimuth Karunaratne (29) as Sri Lanka slipped to 53 for three, which became 54 for four when Naseem Shah dismissed Dinesh Chandimal (1) – brilliantly caught in third slip by Babar Azam.

Former captain Angelo Mathews (64) and Dhananjaya de Silva then stitched a 131-run fourth wicket partnership in 198 balls to repair the damage. Mathews fell to Abrar Ahmed in the final over before tea, caught at the wicket by Sarfaraz. His 109-ball innings included nine fours.

When play ended with only 65.4 overs possible in the day, Sri Lanka were 242 for six with de Silva batting on 94. Sadeera Samarawickrama (36) was the last batter out in the last over of the day, magnificently caught at short-leg by Imam-ul-Haq off Salman Ali Agha.

Almost 87 minutes of play was lost in the first session, while only 18 overs play was possible in the post-tea session as 24 overs were lost in the day.

On a slow and unhelpful surface, Shaheen made the new ball do the talking and his efforts were well backed up by the fielders behind the wooden sticks. Sarfaraz Ahmed caught Madushka in front of the first slip, Salman Ali Agha took a low catch on his right side in the second slip to send Kusal Mendis back in the hut and then Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne was athletically caught down the leg side by Sarfaraz.

Shaheen regularly bent his back and bowled as aggressively as he always does, but lacked any assistance from the wicket and also from the other end, though Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed bowled intelligently but without any luck.

Shaheen had figures of 15-2-63-3 as he bowled in three spells. His first spell was of eight overs, followed by four and three-over spells. At no stage, Shaheen showed signs of discomfort or loss in pace, which was a good news for the Pakistan team.

Dhananjaya’s 94 not out has come from 157 balls and includes 10 fours and three sixes. He had his share of luck when a mishit off Abrar early in the innings landed behind the first slip, while the second mistimed shot in the middle of the innings off Noman Ali landed in no man’s land.

Apart from adding 131 for the fifth wicket with Mathews, Dhananjaya put on 57 runs for the sixth wicket with Samarawickrama from 105 balls. When the two sides met here in Galle 12 months ago, Dhananjaya had scores of 14, 20, 33 and 109.