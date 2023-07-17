PTI Parliamentarians: Blow to Imran Khan as Parvez Khattak forms new political party 

PESHAWAR – Former close aide of PTI chairman Imran Khan Pervez Khattak on Monday formed his own political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians, days after he was expelled from the party.
The former premier has suffered a major blow as ex-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan is among 57 former lawmakers who have joined the party.
The development would add to the woes of the Imran Khan-led party, which is under radar following the May 9 violence when PTI workers attacked military installations during protests against his arrest in a corruption case.
Earlier, political bigwigs Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan formed a separate party mostly consisting of disgruntled PTI leaders, including former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, in a big dent to the PTI in Punjab.
Khattak said he condemned the May 9 mayhem, adding that the PTI had completely finished in KP after the formation of his party.
The former defence minister was expelled from the PTI for encouraging the former lawmakers to quit the party following the May 9 violence.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.46 in the opening hours of first working day of the week.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was traded at 278.05 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, PKR closed with slight appreciation at 277.59 following the fund's inflows from International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
The crisis-hit country received around $4.2 billion inflow, including the first tranche of the new SBA with the US-based lender.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-17-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.