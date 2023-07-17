PTI Parliamentarians: Blow to Imran Khan as Parvez Khattak forms new political party 

PESHAWAR – Former close aide of PTI chairman Imran Khan Pervez Khattak on Monday formed his own political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians, days after he was expelled from the party.

The former premier has suffered a major blow as ex-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan is among 57 former lawmakers who have joined the party.

The development would add to the woes of the Imran Khan-led party, which is under radar following the May 9 violence when PTI workers attacked military installations during protests against his arrest in a corruption case.

Earlier, political bigwigs Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan formed a separate party mostly consisting of disgruntled PTI leaders, including former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, in a big dent to the PTI in Punjab.

Khattak said he condemned the May 9 mayhem, adding that the PTI had completely finished in KP after the formation of his party.

The former defence minister was expelled from the PTI for encouraging the former lawmakers to quit the party following the May 9 violence.