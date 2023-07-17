Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s son Asjad Mahmood ties the knot

ISLAMABAD – JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s son Asjad Mahmood has tied the knot at a ceremony in his hometown.

Asjad shared the news of his nikkah on Twitter, stating: “Each Sunnah has a unique sense of happiness.

Alhamdulilah! The Sunnah of Nikkah has been fulfilled”.

Photos and videos circulating on social media shows Fazlur Rehman, who is also head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the ruling coalition, receiving congratulations from people on the occasion.

The nikkah ceremony was attended by several politicians, officials and others.