Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeeper to amass 3,000 Test runs

GALLE – Sarfaraz Ahmed on Monday added another feather to his cap as he has become the first Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman to complete 3,000 Test runs.

The former skipper achieved the feat while playing against Sri Lanka in first game of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at Galle.

The right-armed batsman made 17 runs before he was dismissed by Prabath Jayasuriya, who produced a magical spell to remove Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan started his first-innings reply after restricting Sri Lanka to 312 on the second day of the first Test.

Before the last session, Pakistan stood at 132-5 with Salman Ali Agha and Shan Masood on the crease.