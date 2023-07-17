Honda CD 70 Installment Plans in Pakistan          

Honda CD 70 remained among top-selling motorcycles despite the huge increase in price amid the ongoing crisis.

First launched in the year of 1984 in Pakistan, Honda 70 has undergone several facelifts, as it dominates the market with strong resale value in the country. The bike is backed by a four-speed Constant Mesh transmission and comes with Multiple Wet Clutch Plates that enhance its performance and durability.

CD 70 Latest Price in Pakistan

All bike companies jacked up the motorbike prices for several times due to shortage of parts after the government imposed restrictions on import. Currently, Honda CD 70 latest price in Pakistan stands at Rs154,900.

CD 70 Easy Installment Plans

MCB Bank offered zero percent markup installment plan for Honda CD 70. As per the plan, the leasing of the bike can be extended up to six months, without markup and with marup, it can be extended by up to three years.