Hareem Shah showers dollars on belly dancer in viral video

KARACHI – Controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah comes under spotlight once again as her video of flaunting dollars went viral on social media.
Shah shared the video on her Instagram as she can be seen enjoying a private party where a belly dancer is enthralling the participants with her prominent curves.
As the dancer is grooving to the song, Hareem Shah can be seen holding a bundle of dollars and showering them on her.
The Pakistani TikToker is known for her association with political figures and unfiltered opinions. She used to share controversial photos and videos of different persons on social media.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.46 in the opening hours of first working day of the week.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was traded at 278.05 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, PKR closed with slight appreciation at 277.59 following the fund's inflows from International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
The crisis-hit country received around $4.2 billion inflow, including the first tranche of the new SBA with the US-based lender.
