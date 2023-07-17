Ainy Jaffri starts shooting for an Indian project

Renowned Pakistani actress Ainy Jaffri, celebrated for her exceptional talent and discerning project choices, has made a triumphant comeback in the entertainment industry.

After prioritizing her family life and keeping a relatively low profile, Ainy has managed to maintain a devoted fan base that deeply appreciates her work. Currently based in the UK and a proud mother, she has been absent from the Pakistani scene for some time.

However, Ainy has now reemerged into the spotlight with a newfound zeal. She recently announced that she has signed a project in India, marking a significant milestone in her illustrious career.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a sneak peek of the script with the title "Coke" with the caption "It’s happening ????????"

On the work front, Jaffri was recently seen in Tajdeed e Wafa, Balu Mahi, and Azaab-e-Zindagi. She will also be sharing the screen with Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Shayan Khan in her upcoming project Mandi.