Ainy Jaffri starts shooting for an Indian project

Renowned Pakistani actress Ainy Jaffri, celebrated for her exceptional talent and discerning project choices, has made a triumphant comeback in the entertainment industry.
After prioritizing her family life and keeping a relatively low profile, Ainy has managed to maintain a devoted fan base that deeply appreciates her work. Currently based in the UK and a proud mother, she has been absent from the Pakistani scene for some time.
However, Ainy has now reemerged into the spotlight with a newfound zeal. She recently announced that she has signed a project in India, marking a significant milestone in her illustrious career.
Taking to Instagram, she shared a sneak peek of the script with the title "Coke" with the caption "It’s happening ????????"
On the work front, Jaffri was recently seen in Tajdeed e Wafa, Balu Mahi, and Azaab-e-Zindagi. She will also be sharing the screen with Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Shayan Khan in her upcoming project Mandi.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.46 in the opening hours of first working day of the week.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was traded at 278.05 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, PKR closed with slight appreciation at 277.59 following the fund's inflows from International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
The crisis-hit country received around $4.2 billion inflow, including the first tranche of the new SBA with the US-based lender.
