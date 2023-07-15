Ainy Jaffri attends Barbie premiere in London

The Pakistani entertainment industry is home to numerous talented individuals, some of whom have made a lasting impact despite having a limited body of work. Ainy Jaffri Rahman, an actress renowned for her exceptional performances in dramas, films, and commercial campaigns, falls into this category.
Currently residing in the United Kingdom with her husband and son, Rahman continues to share glimpses of her beautiful life with her loyal fan base through her active presence on social media. While she now works sporadically, exciting news awaits her fans as Ainy is set to make her mark in an upcoming Bollywood project.
Recently, she had a delightful time attending the highly anticipated London premiere of the Barbie movie, a global sensation. In a breathtaking moment, Ainy graced the red carpet, exuding an enchanting Barbie-esque allure. Draped in a mesmerizing fuschia pink gown which was elevated by striking neon heels, injecting a modern edge into her impeccable look. Ainy's presence at the premiere undeniably left an unforgettable mark on all who beheld her captivating radiance.
However, the daring ensemble didn't sit well with some fans, and their opinions were quick to surface. Let's take a look at what they had to say:
On the work front, Jaffri was recently seen in Tajdeed e Wafa, Balu Mahi, and Azaab-e-Zindagi.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 15, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|367.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|196
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.7
|740.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.7
|39.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.65
|907.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.87
|60.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.54
|177.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.54
|723.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.45
|322.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,900 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Karachi
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Quetta
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Attock
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Multan
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
