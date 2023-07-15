Search

Lifestyle

Ainy Jaffri attends Barbie premiere in London

Maheen Khawaja 08:32 PM | 15 Jul, 2023
Ainy Jaffri attends Barbie premiere in London
Source: Ainy Jaffri (Instagram)

The Pakistani entertainment industry is home to numerous talented individuals, some of whom have made a lasting impact despite having a limited body of work. Ainy Jaffri Rahman, an actress renowned for her exceptional performances in dramas, films, and commercial campaigns, falls into this category. 

Currently residing in the United Kingdom with her husband and son, Rahman continues to share glimpses of her beautiful life with her loyal fan base through her active presence on social media. While she now works sporadically, exciting news awaits her fans as Ainy is set to make her mark in an upcoming Bollywood project.

Recently, she had a delightful time attending the highly anticipated London premiere of the Barbie movie, a global sensation. In a breathtaking moment, Ainy graced the red carpet, exuding an enchanting Barbie-esque allure. Draped in a mesmerizing fuschia pink gown which was elevated by striking neon heels, injecting a modern edge into her impeccable look. Ainy's presence at the premiere undeniably left an unforgettable mark on all who beheld her captivating radiance.

However, the daring ensemble didn't sit well with some fans, and their opinions were quick to surface. Let's take a look at what they had to say:

On the work front, Jaffri was recently seen in Tajdeed e Wafa, Balu Mahi, and Azaab-e-Zindagi

Ainy Jaffri returns to TV after a four-year break

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

WATCH — Barbie's desi dream house is everything to die for!

06:57 PM | 9 Jul, 2023

Hira Mani comes under fire over 'bold dressing' at a movie premiere

11:31 AM | 4 Jul, 2023

Yumna Zaidi steals spotlight at Babylicious' premiere

09:13 PM | 28 Jun, 2023

'The world ran out of pink' due to 'Barbie'

09:29 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Abrar ul Haq apologises for performing in London after PTI exit

08:35 PM | 31 May, 2023

Abrarul Haq mobbed by PTI workers at London concert

09:39 PM | 29 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ainy Jaffri attends Barbie premiere in London

08:32 PM | 15 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 15th July 2023

09:02 AM | 15 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 15, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 283.15
Euro EUR 307 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 367.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 193 196
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.7 740.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 38.7 39.1
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.65 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.87 60.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.54 177.48
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 715.54 723.54
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.81 77.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.91 26.21
Swiss Franc CHF 320.45 322.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.96 8.11

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 15, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,900 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (15 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Karachi PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Islamabad PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Peshawar PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Quetta PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Sialkot PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Attock PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Gujranwala PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Jehlum PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Multan PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Bahawalpur PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Gujrat PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Nawabshah PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Chakwal PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Hyderabad PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Nowshehra PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Sargodha PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Faisalabad PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Mirpur PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: