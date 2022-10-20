Ainy Jaffri returns to TV after a four-year break

Accomplished Pakistani actress Ainy Jaffri has announced a comeback to the small screen after a hiatus of four years.

The Zip Bus Chup Raho famed diva has been cast alongside A-list actors for a web series. With her last project Ballu Mahi in 2017, and Tajdeed e Wafa 2018, Jaffri will definitely shine bright like a diamond in her upcoming projects.

The Aseerzadi actress took to Instagram not only to announce her comeback but also to showcase her gratitude.

Elated, the Badtameez actress wrote, "It’s been a minute. Extremely humbled and excited to be part of this project, joining a supremely talented cast. After a 4 year break to spend time with my new son and family; I am simultaneously nervous and also thrilled to be entering the acting space again."

The Sila actress added, "I realized that the passion I have for this art was not a passing fancy and something that I could ever give up. The break has taught me to be more patient and the very valuable lesson that being a woman and a mother means that while you can’t have it all at the same time, you can have it, in turns, when the time is right."

According to media publications, Jaffri's upcoming project titled Mandi will be alongside Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Shayan Khan. Minute Details of the show have not been revealed yet.

On the work front, Jaffri was recently seen in Tajdeed e Wafa, Balu Mahi and Azaab-e-Zindagi.