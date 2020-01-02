"2019 has been the year that changed my life forever", says Ainy Jaffri

Pakistani acclaimed TV actress Ainy Jaffri shared that year 2019 has changed her life forever. She revealed it is because she gave birth to her first-born earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared an adorable photo of the doting parents holding baby feet. She wished her fans new year and wrote “Happy New Years from mine to yours 2019 has been the year that changed my life forever in a way that I could never have predicted. Faris Rahman and I started the year with Umrah and came back peaceful and grateful for everything we had.”

Ainy Jaffri shared she was blessed with a baby boy in August, whom she named Aydin Ibrahim Rahman.

“Soon after we were rewarded with the very AIR that we breathe. Aydin Ibrahim Rahman entered our lives on August 23rd 2019 kicking & cooing and stole our breath forever. He gave us a slight scare by coming two months early but that’s just because he couldn’t wait to get things started I love you, my new family,” she added.

Jaffri was last seen on TV screens in 2018. She tied the knot with fiance Faris Rahman in 2014 and now the couple has a cute little baby boy.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.