Why is Hareem Shah giving away Rs50,000?

06:36 PM | 17 Jul, 2023
Why is Hareem Shah giving away Rs50,000?
TikTok star Hareem Shah continues to create an uproar on the internet with her peculiar escapades and this time is no exception either.

Recently, she made an intriguing announcement that she intends to gift a generous amount of Rs50,000 to a fortunate individual but with one condition.

Taking to Twitter, she shared a screenshot of her previous press conference and pondered over the issue of eliminating obscenity and indecency from society. Shah urged her followers to share their feedback and thoughts on the matter through comments.

Shortly after her initial tweet, another tweet followed, revealing that the person who provides an exceptional comment will have the opportunity to win 50,000 chances. She later deleted the tweet.

Furthermore, Shah emphasized her commitment to fulfilling her promise, stating that she would personally hand over the money to the individual with the most insightful opinion on eradicating obscenity from society.

Here's how people have responded:

