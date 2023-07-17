Why is Hareem Shah giving away Rs50,000?

TikTok star Hareem Shah continues to create an uproar on the internet with her peculiar escapades and this time is no exception either.
Recently, she made an intriguing announcement that she intends to gift a generous amount of Rs50,000 to a fortunate individual but with one condition.
Taking to Twitter, she shared a screenshot of her previous press conference and pondered over the issue of eliminating obscenity and indecency from society. Shah urged her followers to share their feedback and thoughts on the matter through comments.
معاشرے سے فحاشی و بےحیائی کو کیسے ختم کیا جاسکتا ہے؟؟ کمنٹس میں اپنی رائے دیں۔ pic.twitter.com/kgK6ekh4Mx— Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) July 16, 2023
Shortly after her initial tweet, another tweet followed, revealing that the person who provides an exceptional comment will have the opportunity to win 50,000 chances. She later deleted the tweet.
Furthermore, Shah emphasized her commitment to fulfilling her promise, stating that she would personally hand over the money to the individual with the most insightful opinion on eradicating obscenity from society.
Here's how people have responded:
فرمان باری تعالی کامفہوم:اور جب لوگوں میں فیصلہ کرنےلگو توانصاف سےفیصلہ کیا کرواﷲ تمہیں بہت خوب نصیحت کرتا ہے بے شک اﷲ سنتااوردیکھتا ہے(النساء)
سیّدنا علیؓ کا فرمان ہے کہ کفر کی حکومت تو قائم رہ سکتی ہے لیکن ظلم کی حکومت قائم نہیں رہ سکتی۔ قومیں عدل کی بنیادپر مستحکم ہوتی ہیں https://t.co/ZBxl22fpOi— Saddam Billa (@BillaSaddam) July 16, 2023
سب سے زیادہ فحاشی تو فوج میں ہے۔۔۔۔95 فیصد جرنیلوں کی بیویاں ان کی ترقی کے لئے نا جانے کیا کچھ کرتی ہیں۔۔۔۔۔کرنل رینک سے اوپر جانا ہے تو اپنی بیویوں کو دوسروں کے بستر کی زینت بنانا عام کلچر یے فوج میں— vurmak (@vurmakv) July 16, 2023
Jock of the century ????
او بھائ دیکھو فحاشی اور بے حیائ پر بات کون کر رہا ہے????— Tahir (@tahirg6353_g) July 16, 2023
