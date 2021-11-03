TikTok star Hareem Shah’s belly dance video goes viral

TikToker Hareem Shah has got the population fixated on her escapades ever since she has been documenting her travel diaries after her marriage news.

From a plethora of fun-filled videos to dancing videos, Shah has an enthralling Instagram feed and social media presence that keeps her fans hooked.

This time around, Hareem has left the netizens bedazzled as Shah shared her attempt at belly dancing. Channelling filmy vibes, the Bollywood song 'Maahi Ve' plays in the background as Hareem grooves.

Her fondness for belly dancing is quite apparent as she takes the solace of a beauty filter of Arabic inspired veil.

Dressed in the purple coloured ensemble, Hareem looked super pretty in the aforementioned video with her hair left open.

Moreover, she is wearing the same outfit in the video as she donned in the slideshow of pictures with her best friend and social media star Sundal Khattak.

Previously, Shah caused a furore as the news of her marriage spread like a wildfire on the internet.