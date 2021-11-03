TikTok star Hareem Shah’s belly dance video goes viral
Share
TikToker Hareem Shah has got the population fixated on her escapades ever since she has been documenting her travel diaries after her marriage news.
From a plethora of fun-filled videos to dancing videos, Shah has an enthralling Instagram feed and social media presence that keeps her fans hooked.
This time around, Hareem has left the netizens bedazzled as Shah shared her attempt at belly dancing. Channelling filmy vibes, the Bollywood song 'Maahi Ve' plays in the background as Hareem grooves.
View this post on Instagram
Her fondness for belly dancing is quite apparent as she takes the solace of a beauty filter of Arabic inspired veil.
Dressed in the purple coloured ensemble, Hareem looked super pretty in the aforementioned video with her hair left open.
Moreover, she is wearing the same outfit in the video as she donned in the slideshow of pictures with her best friend and social media star Sundal Khattak.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Previously, Shah caused a furore as the news of her marriage spread like a wildfire on the internet.
Hareem Shah's new bold video goes viral 06:40 PM | 27 Oct, 2021
TikTok's controversy queen Hareem Shah has got the population fixated on her escapades ever since she has been ...
- Pakistan receives first-ever consignment from Uzbekistan via road07:14 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
- PM Imran announces 30% subsidy on ghee, flour amid skyrocketing ...05:35 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
- Sara Ali Khan reveals why she felt mother Amrita Singh ran a porn ...04:50 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
-
- Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer thrown out of court for misbehaving ...03:42 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
-
- Zoya Nasir reveals terrifying details about why she fears travelling ...03:40 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
- Mehwish Hayat believes Pakistani content is not good enough02:52 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021