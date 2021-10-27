Hareem Shah's new bold video goes viral

TikTok's controversy queen Hareem Shah has got the population fixated on her escapades ever since she has been documenting her travel diaries.

From a plethora of fun-filled videos to vacation pictures, the TikToker has an enthralling Instagram feed that keeps her fans hooked.

This time around, Shah created a furore on the internet with her latest bold video. Hareem's declaration of love in the aforementioned video wrecked a storm on the internet as the video spread like wildfire on social media.

Sharing PDA-filled videos with her husband on social media, Shah invited massive backlash as netizens highly discouraged her from posting such inappropriate videos.

