Hareem Shah's new bold video goes viral
TikTok's controversy queen Hareem Shah has got the population fixated on her escapades ever since she has been documenting her travel diaries.
From a plethora of fun-filled videos to vacation pictures, the TikToker has an enthralling Instagram feed that keeps her fans hooked.
This time around, Shah created a furore on the internet with her latest bold video. Hareem's declaration of love in the aforementioned video wrecked a storm on the internet as the video spread like wildfire on social media.
Sharing PDA-filled videos with her husband on social media, Shah invited massive backlash as netizens highly discouraged her from posting such inappropriate videos.
