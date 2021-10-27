Hareem Shah's new bold video goes viral
Web Desk
06:40 PM | 27 Oct, 2021
Hareem Shah's new bold video goes viral
TikTok's controversy queen Hareem Shah has got the population fixated on her escapades ever since she has been documenting her travel diaries.

From a plethora of fun-filled videos to vacation pictures, the TikToker has an enthralling Instagram feed that keeps her fans hooked.

This time around, Shah created a furore on the internet with her latest bold video. Hareem's declaration of love in the aforementioned video wrecked a storm on the internet as the video spread like wildfire on social media. 

Sharing PDA-filled videos with her husband on social media, Shah invited massive backlash as netizens highly discouraged her from posting such inappropriate videos.

