TLP protests – Govt deploys rangers in Punjab for 60 days
ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Wednesday announced the deployment of paramilitary troops in Punjab for the next two months amid an ongoing TLP-led protest.
Addressing a press conference, the minister said that rangers troops were being deployed under Article 147 of the Constitution, in addition to giving anti-terror act power to the provincial government.
Saying law and order situation will be maintained at every cost, he claimed that the members of the banned TLP used weapons to target police officials during the clashes.
So far, three policemen have lost their lives and scores of others have been injured, he said.
"TLP is a banned outfit and there are fears of international sanctions," he said.
This is a developing story...
