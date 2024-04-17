Nawaz Sharif gets clean chit from NAB in Toshakhana Case

ISLAMABAD – In a sigh of relief for PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cleared former prime minister in the investigation regarding Toshakhana reference.

National Accountability Bureau submitted a report to the Accountability Court regarding the Toshakhana reference, stating that Sharif did not pay for a vehicle from Toshakhana via a fake account.

The anti-graft watchdog revealed that the vehicle was returned in state depositiry in 1997 and was not owned by the government when Mr Sharif purchased it in 2008.

Earlier this year, NAB approved three references against Nawaz Sharif, Yousaf Raza Gillani, and Asif Ali Zardari over various charges. A reference was also filed against Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed for paying taxes on luxury vehicles imported via Toshakhana.

Toshakhana cases surface after Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI founder Imran Khan last year.