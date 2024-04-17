Nawaz Sharif gets clean chit from NAB in Toshakhana Case

ISLAMABAD – In a sigh of relief for PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cleared former prime minister in the investigation regarding Toshakhana reference.
National Accountability Bureau submitted a report to the Accountability Court regarding the Toshakhana reference, stating that Sharif did not pay for a vehicle from Toshakhana via a fake account.
The anti-graft watchdog revealed that the vehicle was returned in state depositiry in 1997 and was not owned by the government when Mr Sharif purchased it in 2008.
Earlier this year, NAB approved three references against Nawaz Sharif, Yousaf Raza Gillani, and Asif Ali Zardari over various charges. A reference was also filed against Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed for paying taxes on luxury vehicles imported via Toshakhana.
Toshakhana cases surface after Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI founder Imran Khan last year.
Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 17, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.15 for buying and 296.1 for selling while British Pound stands at 344.25 for buying, and 347.6 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.15
|296.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.25
|347.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.26
|911.26
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.24
|58.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.75
|166.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.37
|77.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
