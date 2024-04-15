A spokesperson for Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, has made a shocking claim about the state gifts for which the ex-PM has been jailed for past few months.
Mashal Yusufzai told a private TV channel that Khan and his family still have the possession of a necklace taken from Toshakhana -- a governmental department where state gifts are kept -- and its original value is close to Rs10 million.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife have been sentenced to 14 years in prison in a case relating to the illegal sale of state gifts. Khan has been accused of retaining expensive state gifts when he was the prime minister.
Yusufzai further rejected the claims that the necklace's worth is Rs30 million. "Those poor souls do not know that the necklace is still in our possession."
She said that they wanted to present the necklace in court as evidence.
"When the necklace was received as a gift, it was brought by the military secretary to Bani Gala (the personal residence of Imran Khan). But, Khan told him to deposit the necklace in Toshakhana. Later on, it was collected from Toshakhana after its price was assessed and paid off," she claimed.
The Toshakhana case against Imran Khan was filed on September 5, 2022, and the court sentenced Imran Khan and his wife to 14 years in prison on January 31, 2024.
On April 1, the Islamabad High Court had suspended the sentence of Imran Khan and his wife in the Toshakhana case and ordered their release on bail.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
