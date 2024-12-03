No lottery for Government Hajj Scheme: All applicants declared successful

In a significant development, the federal government has declared all applicants for the government Hajj scheme successful, eliminating the need for a lottery.

According to official sources, as of December 3, all applications received for the Hajj pilgrimage under the government scheme have been accepted. A total of 63,400 individuals have submitted their applications, surpassing the allocated quota of 89,605. However, approximately 26,000 applicants chose not to apply for the scheme.

Originally, a lottery system was scheduled for December 6, but this has now been cancelled. With the conclusion of the application process, the focus will shift to finalizing the Hajj flight schedule. The government will ensure accommodations in Medina, as well as arrange transportation, food, and other necessary provisions in Saudi Arabia.

This decision provides a streamlined process for the pilgrims, offering more certainty as they prepare for their journey. The authorities are now working on confirming the logistics, including housing arrangements and the procurement of services in Saudi Arabia.