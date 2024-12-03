Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Imran Khan claims he has one last card to play

RAWALPINDI – PTI founder’s sister, Aleema Khan, stated that the shooting incident cannot be forgiven, adding, “I failed to stop people, Bushra Bibi led, and other leadership members should have stepped forward as well.”

According to Aleema Khan, the PTI founder is in shock over the D-Chowk incident. He directed that the first FIR should be filed against Mohsin Naqvi and Shehbaz Sharif. The founder also mentioned having a “last card” he has yet to play and said they would present a report on the D-Chowk tragedy to the Supreme Court and international organisations.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Aleema further said, “There were rumors that the founder was being poisoned or his mental health was deteriorating. During our meeting, he assured me he was perfectly fine but had been detained for 50 hours without access to newspapers or TV.”

Aleema revealed that the founder was deeply shocked upon learning about the Islamabad tragedy. She said, “He was informed that 12 bodies have been identified, but many people are still missing or in prisons. Families are desperately searching for their loved ones, and some bodies remain unaccounted for.”

The founder instructed supporters to visit hospitals to gather information but was told that anyone going to hospitals was being detained. He stated, “Our people were exercising their constitutional rights. It is a tragedy that protesters were targeted by snipers during the day and a full brigade attacked at night.”

He compared the incident to the Lal Masjid and Akbar Bugti operations, warning that such actions only fueled public anger. Referring to the events of May 9 and February 8, he said, “People were already angry when their rights were taken, and now this brutality has intensified their rage.”

Aleema also highlighted the chaos during the sniper attack, saying, “When the shooting started and bodies were falling, we urged protesters to retreat from the containers, but no one imagined they would open fire. I kept shouting for people to step back as bullets were being fired, but they kept moving forward. The question remains: why were bullets fired in the first place?”

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

