PM Shehbaz reaches Riyadh to attend water summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Saudi Arabia for a two-day visit to attend the ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh.

At Riyadh’s Royal Airport Terminal, the prime minister was warmly received by Prince Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Governor of Riyadh, along with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and other senior diplomatic officials.

The prime minister’s delegation includes Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

“Just landed in Riyadh to join Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and other global leaders at the One Water Summit, a crucial event to discuss collective strategies for addressing water security challenges,” the prime minister wrote on his official X handle.

“Together, we aim to accelerate efforts to combat desertification, tackle water pollution, and promote local, regional, and global action. Let’s unite in our pursuit of water sustainability!” he added.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz will participate in the “One Planet Summit for Water,” a collaborative event organized by Saudi Arabia, France, Kazakhstan, and the World Bank. The summit aims to foster a coordinated international approach to water resource management.

The prime minister will also address a roundtable conference focused on improving water quality and creating livelihoods.

Sources indicate that Shehbaz Sharif will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the evolving regional situation and other important matters.

The prime minister is also expected to meet UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other global leaders during his visit.

