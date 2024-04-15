G7 leaders mull new sanctions on Iran for launching missile attack on Israel 

In the emergency meeting of the G-7 countries, the leaders of member nations have decided to impose further sanctions on Iran in response to its attack on Israel, offering full support to Israel.
According to the media reports, after the attack on Israel by Iran, the virtual summit of the heads of the G-7 countries, including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy, and Canada, condemned Iran and expressed solidarity with Israel.
Following the summit, it was stated in the statement that the attack by Iran on Israel has destabilised the region. Iran and its proxy attacks should cease, or be prepared for strict sanctions.
The statement further mentioned that efforts will continue for stability and de-escalation in the region. Additional sanctions, including drone and missile programs on Iran, can be imposed.
The G-7 countries' statement said that member countries will strengthen mutual cooperation for the resolution of the Gaza crisis, including immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages, and the provision of humanitarian aid to needy Palestinians.
It should be noted that the United Nations Security Council had also held a meeting on Iran's attack on Israel, which concluded without reaching any consensus. In this meeting as well, Iran was condemned, and support for Israel was expressed.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
