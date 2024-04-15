Search

G7 leaders mull new sanctions on Iran for launching missile attack on Israel 

Web Desk
07:11 PM | 15 Apr, 2024
G7 leaders mull new sanctions on Iran for launching missile attack on Israel 

In the emergency meeting of the G-7 countries, the leaders of member nations have decided to impose further sanctions on Iran in response to its attack on Israel, offering full support to Israel.

According to the media reports, after the attack on Israel by Iran, the virtual summit of the heads of the G-7 countries, including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy, and Canada, condemned Iran and expressed solidarity with Israel.

Following the summit, it was stated in the statement that the attack by Iran on Israel has destabilised the region. Iran and its proxy attacks should cease, or be prepared for strict sanctions.

The statement further mentioned that efforts will continue for stability and de-escalation in the region. Additional sanctions, including drone and missile programs on Iran, can be imposed.

The G-7 countries' statement said that member countries will strengthen mutual cooperation for the resolution of the Gaza crisis, including immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages, and the provision of humanitarian aid to needy Palestinians.

It should be noted that the United Nations Security Council had also held a meeting on Iran's attack on Israel, which concluded without reaching any consensus. In this meeting as well, Iran was condemned, and support for Israel was expressed.

