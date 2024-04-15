Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Business

Saudi Arabian delegation explores investment prospects in Pakistan visit

Web Desk
07:30 PM | 15 Apr, 2024
Faisal Bin Farhan

A high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia, led by Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, has arrived in Pakistan, signaling a keen interest in exploring investment opportunities and strengthening bilateral ties.

Welcoming the Saudi Foreign Minister's arrival, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar extended warm greetings. The visit comes merely a week after Prime Minister Imran Khan's trip to Saudi Arabia, underscoring the commitment of both countries to enhance cooperation and economic partnerships.

The Saudi delegation comprises key figures from various sectors, including the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Engineer Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef.

The visit aims to facilitate discussions on investment prospects, particularly in agriculture, industry, energy, mining, and IT sectors. Both sides will engage in consultations regarding the next phases of investment and implementation strategies.

Saudi Arabia has shown significant interest in investing in Pakistan, particularly after the recent meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Following their discussions, a joint statement affirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to initiate a $5 billion investment package in Pakistan, marking the first phase of a substantial economic collaboration.

As the Saudi delegation explores investment opportunities and discusses future projects, it is expected to pave the way for smoother collaboration and the introduction of new avenues for bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Saudi Arabia likely to invest Rs5b in Pakistan

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

07:30 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabian delegation explores investment prospects in Pakistan ...

06:52 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Pakistan stocks set new record as bulls take command

01:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan gains another Rs800 per tola

10:19 AM | 15 Apr, 2024

Pakistan’s Finance minister lands in Washington for IMF talks, ...

09:49 AM | 15 Apr, 2024

‘Petrol price in Pakistan to go up by Rs8 per litre from April 16’

09:23 AM | 15 Apr, 2024

High-level Saudi delegation due in Pakistan today

Business

09:02 AM | 15 Apr, 2024

Rs 750 Prize Bond List April 2024 - Check Draw Result Online

12:42 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

750 Prize bond April 2024 – Check Balloting, Draw Date and Winners

11:59 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan (2024)

07:02 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia likely to invest Rs5b in Pakistan

02:31 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Yamaha Bikes latest price in Pakistan April 2024 Update

08:28 AM | 15 Apr, 2024

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:35 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Shaheen Afridi likely to miss matches in T20 series against New Zealand

Gold & Silver

01:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan gains another Rs800 per tola

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 14 April forex rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 299.95 302.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45
 		 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86
 		 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: