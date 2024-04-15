Saudi Arabian delegation explores investment prospects in Pakistan visit

A high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia, led by Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, has arrived in Pakistan, signaling a keen interest in exploring investment opportunities and strengthening bilateral ties.
Welcoming the Saudi Foreign Minister's arrival, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar extended warm greetings. The visit comes merely a week after Prime Minister Imran Khan's trip to Saudi Arabia, underscoring the commitment of both countries to enhance cooperation and economic partnerships.
The Saudi delegation comprises key figures from various sectors, including the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Engineer Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef.
The visit aims to facilitate discussions on investment prospects, particularly in agriculture, industry, energy, mining, and IT sectors. Both sides will engage in consultations regarding the next phases of investment and implementation strategies.
Saudi Arabia has shown significant interest in investing in Pakistan, particularly after the recent meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Following their discussions, a joint statement affirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to initiate a $5 billion investment package in Pakistan, marking the first phase of a substantial economic collaboration.
As the Saudi delegation explores investment opportunities and discusses future projects, it is expected to pave the way for smoother collaboration and the introduction of new avenues for bilateral cooperation between the two nations.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
