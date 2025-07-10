Monetization over for thousands of YouTube creators after new policy against AI-generated content

LONDON – Video streaming giant YouTube dropped the hammer on content creators as there will be no more easy money for repetitive content, especially videos generated by AI technology.

In recent announcement, YT revealed major update to its monetization policy starting July 15, targeting growing presence of AI-driven, repetitive, and low-effort content on platform as the platform aims to reinforce its commitment to originality and authentic user engagement.

The updated rules are designed to “better identify mass-produced and inauthentic content,” a move seen as a direct response to the recent influx of AI-generated videos and formulaic formats that offer little creative value.

From now onwards, videos that simply crop, speed up, or add music to existing footage without meaningful transformation will no longer qualify for monetization.. Channels that follow identical patterns, especially in Shorts, without providing educational or entertainment value, will face demonetization.

Content made primarily using AI-generated voices, scripts, avatars, or slideshows, without clear human contribution, will be at risk. Deceptive uploads or videos designed solely to generate views without delivering substance will be penalized.

While YouTube isn’t banning AI tools outright, it is drawing a firm line between AI as a creative assistant and AI as a full content creator. The emphasis is now squarely on human input, unique storytelling, and authentic engagement.

The update will particularly impact:

Compilation channels using unmodified or lightly edited third-party clips.

Fully automated video producers relying on AI to mass-generate content.

Faceless channels that lack personal commentary or creative presence.

Reaction channels that provide minimal additional insight or commentary.

For creators who already produce original, personality-driven content, the shift may prove advantageous, potentially clearing the way for greater visibility and advertiser trust.

Guidelines for Creators

To remain eligible for the YouTube Partner Program under the new standards, creators are encouraged to:

Show a clear human presence through on-camera appearances or unique commentary.

Invest time in editing, storytelling, and presentation.

Use AI tools sparingly and transparently, ensuring final content is shaped by personal creativity.

Reassess old videos and remove or update content that may no longer meet the new guidelines.

YouTube is expected to use a combination of algorithmic scanning and human review to enforce the policy. Penalties could include video demonetization, channel removal from the Partner Program, or in serious cases, account suspension. A formal appeal process will remain in place for creators to challenge enforcement decisions.