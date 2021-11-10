Pakistan slashes taxes on imports to boost trade ties with Afghanistan

PESHAWAR – Pakistan has reduced taxes on imports from Afghanistan as border officials of both countries agreed to enhance bilateral trade via the Torkham border.

Reports in local media quoting said measures are being taken to ease imports from the neighboring country while the authorities approved the extension of the Afghan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement 2010 for six months to boost trade ties with the neighbor.

Both sides discussed all the issues confronted by the local traders and transporters in the clearance of goods at the border, and also shared suggestions for the prompt removal of bottlenecks in the clearance of goods.

Officials of Frontier Corps, National Logistics Cell, Federal Investigation Agency, State Bank of Pakistan, Khyber and Sarhad chambers, local traders, and customs clearing agents attended a meeting at the customs compound to discuss the development.

On the other side, head of Afghan customs Abdul Hameed and other border officials participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, officials also agreed on increasing the number of electronic scanners in order to expedite the scanning process and reduce chances of delay in customs clearance in order to overcome traffic congestion at the border crossing.