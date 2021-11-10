UBL partners with Euronet Pakistan to launch first ‘Fintech Accelerator Program’ in Pakistan

KARACHI - UBL and Euronet Pakistan have launched a first-of-its-kind Fintech Accelerator Program to facilitate the onboarding and go-to-market for Fintechs desirous of entering the payments landscape.

With a view to foster innovation and growth in the local payment ecosystem, the program aims to facilitate local Fintechs in early-stage challenges such as onboarding, selection of the right payment processing tech-stack, and defining an optimal quick market roll-out strategy.

Being veterans in the digital arena, both UBL and Euronet have come together to create this Fintech enablement platform to lend support to new entrants who in their initial stages have to navigate through the steps of the payment scheme relationships, technology stack selection, amongst other things.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Sharjeel Shahid, Group Executive Digital Banking, UBL said, “This collaboration is reflective of UBL’s commitment to playing an active role in the growth of the digital ecosystem in Pakistan and we look forward to it creating tangible benefits for the target audience.”

Mr. Kashif Gaya, CEO, Euronet Pakistan said, “This strategic collaboration with UBL will further fuel the growth of Fintechs in Pakistan and will provide them a next-gen technology stack and platform to explore significant growth opportunities and deliver tailored payment experiences as well as quick go-to-market solutions”.