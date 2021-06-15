AJK unveils Budget 2021-22 tomorrow

MUZAFFARABAD – The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government will present its final budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 on Wednesday.

AJK Minister for Finance Dr Najeeb Naqi will present the budget.

So far, the federal government, Punjab and Sindh provinces have unveiled their budget proposals with no additional taxes.

For outgoing fiscal year 2020-21, AJK government had announced a Rs139.5 billion balanced budget with a development outlay of Rs24.5 billion.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah presented the budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 in the Sindh Assembly.

The outlay of the deficit budget for the southeast province is estimated at Rs1.477 trillion, witnessing a surge of around 19.1 percent from last year.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah while announcing the budget said that the development outlay for the budget is estimated at Rs329 billion. The PPP leader mentioned a 41.3 increase in the development budget from the previous year.

He also announced a 25 percent increase in salaries of the government employees besides increasing the minimum wage from Rs 17,000 to Rs25,000.