Sindh earmarks Rs22.8 billion for college education

08:22 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
Sindh earmarks Rs22.8 billion for college education
Share

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Tuesday proposed an allocation of Rs22.8 billion for college education, up 11.8 percent from previous year’s Rs20.446 billion.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this in his speech while presenting the budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 in provincial assembly.

He said that 17 new Degree Colleges will be built in districts of Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Sanghar, Umerkot and three districts of Karachi Division, Korangi, Malir and West.

Rs4 billion has been set aside in ADP 2021-22 for 43 ongoing and 64 new schemes of College Education Department.

Improving women education will increase province’s educated workforce and ensure prosperity of societies, he said, adding that Rs.100 million has been proposed for Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls Shaheed Benazirabad.

The provincial government has also allocated Rs292.55 million for Seven Cadet Colleges while five new public colleges have been approved for next financial year.

He also announced to allocate Rs1 billion for endowment fund in order to provide financial assistance to students.

An amount of Rs 120 million has been allocated for Sindhi Adabi Board- Jamshoro while Rs100 million has been allocated for co-curricular activities of sports, purchase of lab equipment / material.

Sindh presents Rs1.47 trillion ‘tax-free’ ... 04:27 PM | 15 Jun, 2021

KARACHI – Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah presented the budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 in the Sindh ...

More From This Category
Pakistan allows AstraZeneca shots for expats ...
09:33 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
Pakistan announces increase in petrol prices
09:15 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
COAS Bajwa presides over Formation Commanders’ ...
08:52 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
Pakistani mangoes hit Singapore markets
07:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
Pakistan cuts steel for fourth MILGEM-Class ...
07:37 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
FIA summons Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering, ...
06:35 PM | 15 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PM Imran shares a throwback childhood photo with family
05:30 PM | 15 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr