Nora Fatehi’s killer dance moves in ‘Kusu Kusu’ set internet on fire

Bollywood’s glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi is back with her absolutely sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks.

This time around, the Dilbar girl set the internet ablaze as she grooved to the beats of her new electrifying song Kusu Kusu.

Leaving the temperature soaring high, the 29-year-old looked like a Greek goddess as she shook a leg on her upcoming hit with panache and effortless grace.

Nora turned to Instagram and shared the teaser of the song, saying “Earthquakeeeeeee…. Finally out #Kusukusu” followed by heart and fire emotions.

The song is part of the upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2. The film features John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles. Fatehi’s claim to fame Dilbar was part of Satyameva Jayate, released in 2018.

On the work front, Nora has been making waves with her performance in the recently released Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India.