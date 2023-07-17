Did Alishba Anjum and Affan Malik call it quits?

Looks like there's trouble in paradise for Alishba Anjum and Affan Malik! The power couple of TikTok, who announced their engagement last year in September in a luxurious event, might have called it quits now.

Although no official confirmation came from both Anjum or Malik, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the couple had removed pictures of each other from their respective Instagram accounts and also unfollowed the other party.

When panic ensued, netizens directly asked Malik if the rumors are to be believed to which he responded that the couple definitely parted ways.

In response to questions asked by his fans, the former TikTok star revealed that his engagement has been called off.