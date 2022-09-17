Jannat Mirza trolled for showering money at sister’s engagement

SIALKOT – Famous Pakistani social media influencer and TikToker Jannat Mirza has invited trolls' wrath for showing off wealth -- showering currency on her sister’s engagement.

Jannat and Alishba were all over social media as they shared glimpses of the dreamy ceremony with their fans.

The duo posted a carousel of clicks sharing their dream moments with fans, some of the moments irked netizens who were expecting the TikTokers to donate their money for a noble cause after a climate-induced devastation left half a million people living in tents under the open sky.

As Jannat celebrated the moment by showering money along with fiancé Umar Butt, the clip created a frenzy on social media.

The keyboard warriors were displeased with the ‘raining money’ ritual. In consequence, the sister faced moral policing and derogatory comments.

Showering money is a popular ritual at ‘desi’ weddings as family and friends of the bride and groom shower notes, which music bands and other people collect.

Lately, Alishba announced her engagement to Affan Malik, her long-term boyfriend. In one video from the event, the duo can be seen walking hand in hand on their way to the venue.