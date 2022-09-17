World's first flying bike makes its debut in US auto show
Share
The world's first flying bike made its debut in the United States this week.
Made by Japanese startup AERWINS Technologies, the XTURISMO hoverbike drew sharp comparisons to the bikes of the popular Star Wars. The XTURISMO hoverbike can fly for 40 minutes with a speed limit of up to 100 kph (62 miles per hour).
The manufacturers have plans to launch the model next year. In Japan, the flying bike is already on sale. According to the founder and CEO of AERWINS, Shuhei Komatsu, the company is planning to sell a smaller version in the US in 2023.
This is the world's first flying bike. The XTURISMO hoverbike is capable of flying for 40 minutes and can reach speeds of up to 62 mph pic.twitter.com/ZPZSHJsmZm— Reuters (@Reuters) September 16, 2022
This hoverbike comes with a huge price of $777,000. However, AERWINS founder said that the company is trying to cut down the cost to $50,000 for a smaller, electric model but it will take 2-3 years and will be ready by 2025.
Co-chair of the Detroit Auto Show, Thad Szott, who took the bike for a test flight, said that the experience of riding a hoverbike was “comfortable” and "exhilarating" and felt like it was something straight out of a sci-fi movie. "I feel like I'm literally 15 years old and I just got out of 'Star Wars' and jumped on their bike," said Thad Szott.
Watch: Flying car completes first inter-city ... 07:01 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Science fiction has now become a reality as a flying car successfully completed its first-ever inter-city flight in ...
- Pakistan to teach animal welfare and rights at schools for the first ...10:20 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
- World's first flying bike makes its debut in US auto show09:39 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
-
- Dananeer Mobeen wins fans’ hearts with soulful voice (VIDEO)08:05 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
- Petroleum prices likely to increase for next fortnight: reports07:28 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
- David Beckham waited 12 hours in line to pay respects to late Queen03:21 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
- Ali Sethi wins hearts as he sings 'Pasoori' at Harvard University02:56 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
- Firdous Jamal takes a dig at Humayun Saeed's talent and character04:13 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022