Air Hostess Jobs in Pakistan; Check Walk-In Interviews Timings, and Requirements

By Staff Reporter
3:32 pm | Aug 6, 2025
KARACHI – It will be your chance to turn your dream into reality as private airlines Serene Air is offering golden opportunity for women to join their team as Cabin Crew Trainees.

The airline is conducting walk-in interviews this August in Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar, opening doors for fresh candidates passionate about travel, aviation, and customer service.

Serene Air Interview Schedule 2025

City Date Venue
Islamabad Friday, August 8, 2025 IFQ, 4 Club Road, Shakar Parian
Lahore Monday, August 11, 2025 SereneAir Office, 1st Floor, Mallama Hotel, Lahore Airport
Peshawar Wednesday, August 20, 2025 Peshawar Barracks, Khyber Road, Defense Colony

Who Can Apply?

SereneAir is looking for fresh female candidates who are:

  • 26 years old or younger
  • At least Intermediate (12th grade) pass
  • Minimum 5’2” in height
  • Fluent in English and Urdu
  • Physically fit with BMI proportionate to height

Documents

  • Copy of your CNIC
  • Updated CV
  • Clear copies of Matric & Intermediate certificates
  • Two passport-size photographs
  • Photocopy of a valid passport (or proof of application)

This opportunity is career full of adventure, confidence, and sky-high possibilities. As a SereneAir Cabin Crew Trainee, you’ll represent Pakistan’s growing aviation industry, experience exciting travel opportunities, and serve passengers with style and professionalism.

