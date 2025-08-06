Air Hostess Jobs in Pakistan; Check Walk-In Interviews Timings, and Requirements

KARACHI – It will be your chance to turn your dream into reality as private airlines Serene Air is offering golden opportunity for women to join their team as Cabin Crew Trainees.

The airline is conducting walk-in interviews this August in Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar, opening doors for fresh candidates passionate about travel, aviation, and customer service.

Serene Air Interview Schedule 2025

City Date Venue Islamabad Friday, August 8, 2025 IFQ, 4 Club Road, Shakar Parian Lahore Monday, August 11, 2025 SereneAir Office, 1st Floor, Mallama Hotel, Lahore Airport Peshawar Wednesday, August 20, 2025 Peshawar Barracks, Khyber Road, Defense Colony

Who Can Apply?

SereneAir is looking for fresh female candidates who are:

26 years old or younger

At least Intermediate (12th grade) pass

Minimum 5’2” in height

Fluent in English and Urdu

Physically fit with BMI proportionate to height

Documents

Copy of your CNIC

Updated CV

Clear copies of Matric & Intermediate certificates

Two passport-size photographs

Photocopy of a valid passport (or proof of application)

This opportunity is career full of adventure, confidence, and sky-high possibilities. As a SereneAir Cabin Crew Trainee, you’ll represent Pakistan’s growing aviation industry, experience exciting travel opportunities, and serve passengers with style and professionalism.