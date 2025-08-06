Air Hostess Jobs in Pakistan; Check Walk-In Interviews Timings, and Requirements

KARACHI – It will be your chance to turn your dream into reality as private airlines Serene Air is offering golden opportunity for women to join their team as Cabin Crew Trainees.
The airline is conducting walk-in interviews this August in Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar, opening doors for fresh candidates passionate about travel, aviation, and customer service.
Serene Air Interview Schedule 2025
|City
|Date
|Venue
|Islamabad
|Friday, August 8, 2025
|IFQ, 4 Club Road, Shakar Parian
|Lahore
|Monday, August 11, 2025
|SereneAir Office, 1st Floor, Mallama Hotel, Lahore Airport
|Peshawar
|Wednesday, August 20, 2025
|Peshawar Barracks, Khyber Road, Defense Colony
Who Can Apply?
SereneAir is looking for fresh female candidates who are:
- 26 years old or younger
- At least Intermediate (12th grade) pass
- Minimum 5’2” in height
- Fluent in English and Urdu
- Physically fit with BMI proportionate to height
Documents
- Copy of your CNIC
- Updated CV
- Clear copies of Matric & Intermediate certificates
- Two passport-size photographs
- Photocopy of a valid passport (or proof of application)
This opportunity is career full of adventure, confidence, and sky-high possibilities. As a SereneAir Cabin Crew Trainee, you’ll represent Pakistan’s growing aviation industry, experience exciting travel opportunities, and serve passengers with style and professionalism.