Pakistani FM Bilawal Bhutto embarks on Davos’s trip today to attend WEF summit

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will depart for Davos today to attend the World Economic Forum summit.
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, and other officials will accompany FM Bilawal as Bhutto’s scion will share Pakistan's perspective on the economic and social impact of the evolving geopolitical realities and challenges for the region's security and stability.
FM will also highlight the developing world's perspective on issues of climate change, food and energy security, and social vulnerabilities in times of high inflation, and slowing economic activity, Foreign Office said in a statement.
He will also interact with dignitaries including political leaders, corporate executives, heads of international organizations, and leading media and civil society personalities.
Pakistan is a regular participant in WEF meetings, and this time, the South Asian nation is presenting its perspective on issues of global economic importance.
This year’s theme of the WEF annual meeting is Cooperation in a Fragmented World and it will convene hundreds of participants from 130 countries, including 52 heads of state.
The participants will exchange views on ongoing crises that extend divisions and fragment the geopolitical landscape.
Meanwhile, Davos 2023 is expected to woo the highest-ever business participation with over 1,500 leaders registered across 700 organisations, with the representation of notable executives from the energy, finance, and IT sectors.
