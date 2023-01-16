Russian delegation to visit Pakistan tomorrow for talks on oil deal, gas pipeline project

ISLAMABAD – Bilateral talks between Pakistan and Russia are underway while a delegation from Kremlin will visit the South Asian nation on January 17 to discuss oil, LNG deal, and the multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline project.

Reports in local media suggest that Islamabad is set to host a Russian delegation, arriving tomorrow to discuss an oil and LNG trade deal and the much-hyped Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGP) project.

It was reported that an 80-member delegation will visit Pakistan on a three-day visit for bilateral talks under the forum of the Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC).

Islamabad and Kremlin will exchange views on electric power, hydropower, renewable energy sources, and oil, and gas production cooperation.

In-depth discussions are also on cards to amplify trade and investments, especially in sectors of agriculture, energy, education, IT, and finance.

Last month, Pakistan’s Minister of State Musadik Malik revealed that Moscow agreed to provide crude oil as well as petrol and diesel to the cash-strapped country at discounted rates.