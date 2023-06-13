Tariq Malik steps down as NADRA chairperson, barred from leaving Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Tariq Malik, the head of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), has opted to leave his position, according to sources cited by ARY News on Tuesday.

Malik submitted his resignation in a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM house.

The Federal Investigation Agency is reportedly investigating Tariq Malik for alleged involvement in a corruption case.

Media reports suggests, there is disagreement inside the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on whether the chairman should continue in his position.

Since Malik is still being investigated, his name has also been placed to the no-fly list.

Following the "revelation" of possible misconduct in the NADRA contract, the FIA obtained the details of Malik's assets.