Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal – 30 July 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan opened with steady performance from major global currencies, with US Dollar (USD), Euro (EUR), and UK Pound Sterling (GBP) show some fluctuations in open market.
US Dollar is being bought at Rs. 285.25 and sold at Rs. 286 after latest crackdown. Euro stands firm with a buying rate of Rs. 330.00 and selling at Rs. 331.30. UK Pound Sterling holds strength, buying at Rs. 380.50 and selling at Rs. 381.80
U.A.E Dirham (AED) is trading at Rs. 77.65 (buying) and Rs. 77.85 (selling).Saudi Riyal (SAR) is being bought at Rs. 76.00 and sold at Rs. 76.15.
|Currency Name
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.25
|286
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|331.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|380.5
|381.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.65
|77.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.75
|764.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.11
|39.51
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.27
|44.67
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.18
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.35
|931.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|66.48
|67.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.39
|170.39
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|27.56
|27.86
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.65
|749.65
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.1
|77.8
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|219.25
|224.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|29.41
|29.71
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|352.88
|355.63
|Thai Baht
|THB
|8.61
|8.76