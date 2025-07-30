Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal – 30 July 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan opened with steady performance from major global currencies, with US Dollar (USD), Euro (EUR), and UK Pound Sterling (GBP) show some fluctuations in open market.

US Dollar is being bought at Rs. 285.25 and sold at Rs. 286 after latest crackdown. Euro stands firm with a buying rate of Rs. 330.00 and selling at Rs. 331.30. UK Pound Sterling holds strength, buying at Rs. 380.50 and selling at Rs. 381.80

U.A.E Dirham (AED) is trading at Rs. 77.65 (buying) and Rs. 77.85 (selling).Saudi Riyal (SAR) is being bought at Rs. 76.00 and sold at Rs. 76.15.