Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal – 30 July 2025

By News Desk
8:44 am | Jul 30, 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan opened with steady performance from major global currencies, with US Dollar (USD), Euro (EUR), and UK Pound Sterling (GBP) show some fluctuations in open market.

US Dollar is being bought at Rs. 285.25 and sold at Rs. 286 after latest crackdown. Euro stands firm with a buying rate of Rs. 330.00 and selling at Rs. 331.30. UK Pound Sterling holds strength, buying at Rs. 380.50 and selling at Rs. 381.80

U.A.E Dirham (AED) is trading at Rs. 77.65 (buying) and Rs. 77.85 (selling).Saudi Riyal (SAR) is being bought at Rs. 76.00 and sold at Rs. 76.15.

 
Currency Name Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 285.25 286
Euro EUR 330 331.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.5 381.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.65 77.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.15
Australian Dollar AUD 185 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.75 764.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 211
China Yuan CNY 39.11 39.51
Danish Krone DKK 44.27 44.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.73 36.08
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 919.35 931.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.48 67.08
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.39 170.39
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.56 27.86
Omani Riyal OMR 739.65 749.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.1 77.8
Singapore Dollar SGD 219.25 224.25
Swedish Korona SEK 29.41 29.71
Swiss Franc CHF 352.88 355.63
Thai Baht THB 8.61 8.76
   
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now