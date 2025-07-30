Pakistan rejects Indian claims on ‘Operation Sindoor’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has categorically rejected the baseless assertions and provocative claims made by the Indian leaders during the Lok Sabha debate on the so-called “Operation Sindoor.”

Responding to media queries pertaining to the debate in the Indian Parliament on the so-called “Operation Sindoor”, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said the statements by Indian leaders reflect a dangerous tendency to distort facts, justify aggression, and glorify conflict for domestic consumption.

The spokesperson said the world knows that India attacked Pakistan without any verifiable evidence or a credible investigation into the Pahalgam Attack.

He said during the intervening night of 6th and 7th of May, India’s targeting of the alleged terrorist infrastructure actually resulted in the martyrdom of innocent men, women, and children.

He further said India failed to achieve any of its strategic objectives. On the other hand, Pakistan’s resounding success in neutralising the Indian fighter jets and military targets is an indisputable fact.

Shafqat Ali Khan said instead of misleading their compatriots, the Indian leaders would be well-advised to acknowledge the losses incurred by their armed forces and accept the active role played by the third parties in realising the ceasefire.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said India did not avail itself of the immediate offer made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan for a transparent and independent probe into the Pahalgam Attack. And instead, it chose the path of belligerence and aggression. It also acted as a judge, jury, and executioner at the same time.

Shafqat Ali Khan said against this backdrop, any claims regarding the so-called “Operation Mahadev” do not hold any significance for Pakistan.

He said the account given by the Indian Home Minister is replete with fabrications, leading to serious questions about its credibility.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson raised a question whether is it a mere coincidence that the alleged perpetrators of the Pahalgam Attack were killed at the start of the Lok Sabha debate

He said Pakistan also reiterates its unequivocal rejection of the ceaseless Indian statements on establishing a “new normal” in bilateral relations.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said, as Pakistan has already shown through its resolute actions in May this year, Islamabad will forcefully counter any future aggression.

He said for Pakistan, the only “normal” in bilateral relations is respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and adherence to the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter.

He further said that the Indian narrative of an alleged “nuclear blackmail” by Pakistan is a misleading and self-serving construct, and an attempt to veil its own escalatory impulses while shifting blame onto Pakistan.

Shafqat Ali Khan said it is well known that Pakistan deterred India through its conventional capabilities, affirming that discipline and restraint remain its guiding principles.

He said Pakistan also wishes to register its disapproval of the Indian leaders’ misplaced assertions regarding the Indus Waters Treaty.

He said India’s decision to hold the Treaty in abeyance shows its blatant disregard for the sanctity of international treaties, and strikes at a fundamental pillar of regional cooperation. Instead of taking pride in a unilateral and illegal move, the Spokesperson said India must immediately fulfil its Treaty obligations.

Shafqat Ali Khan said India’s continued reliance on disinformation, jingoism, and chest-thumping risks destabilising South Asia. However, as a responsible country, Pakistan remains committed to peace, regional stability, and a meaningful dialogue for the resolution of all outstanding issues, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir.