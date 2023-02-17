Search

Supreme Court suspends Lahore CCPO’s transfer order

Web Desk 10:50 AM | 17 Feb, 2023
Supreme Court suspends Lahore CCPO’s transfer order
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Friday suspended the transfer order of Lahore police chief Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and forwarded the matter to a larger bench of the apex court.

A three-member bench of the supreme court headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard Dogar’s petition and referred the matter to a five-member bench which is hearing a case related to transfer and posting in Punjab.

More to follow...

